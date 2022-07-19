Grown Man Fights Kids for Autographs at All-Star Game
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is always an enjoyable experience for fans. Stars who rarely play with or against each other share the same field in a relaxed, fun, yet still competitive environment. It's a nice breather from the months-long grind of the season. That is, unless you're a grown man seeking autographs among a sea of kids.
On Tuesday, as All-Stars did their red carpet walks into the stadium, a camera caught a fully grown adult fighting kids in an attempt to get autographs. He out-reached them and even elbowed them out of the way as he sought signatures.
Check this out:
Man, he really wants that Justin Verlander autograph when Kate Upton is standing right there.
That San Diego Padres hat is the most unfortunate part of this for me. As a lifelong Padres fan, let me go on record saying we don't condone this type of behavior. This is more something a Dodgers fan would do.
But seriously buddy, calm the hell down. This is an event for kids to interact with star players, not a chance for you to get your ball signed.