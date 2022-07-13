Roundup: Alison Brie in 'Spin Me Round'; Emmy Nominations Announced; The Heat Want Kevin Durant
2022 Emmy nominations announced ... Emmy snubs and surprises ... Dana White gifted YouTuber $250,000 in cash for his birthday ... "Where The Crawdads Sing" author wanted by Zambian police for questioning in murder case ... Spotify acquiring Heardle ... Shaq to open over 50 chicken restaurants in North Texas ... Stock futures flat heading into Wednesday ... Sri Lanka's president flees the country ... Twitter is officially suing Elon Musk ... Video of police response to Uvalde shooting released ... "Salem's Lot" pushed to spring 2023 ... Bucks, Pat Connaughton agree on three-year extension ... The Heat are determined to acquire Kevin Durant ... The Bears traded for N'Keal Harry ... Johnny Gaudreau to hit NHL free agent market ...
Quite an exchange.
Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza are in Spin Me Round.
Taylor Tomlinson was fired from a church gig.
Soul Coughing -- "Screenwriter's Blues"