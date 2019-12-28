VIDEO: Potential No. 1 Overall Pick Alexis Lafrenière Goes Down With Leg Injury By Liam McKeone | Dec 28 2019

The potential top overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft may have just suffered a serious setback. Alexis Lafrenière, one of the elite talents playing junior hockey in Canada, left the game with a leg injury after a collision with a Russian goaltender. Check it out:

Alexis Lafrenière goes down after a scary collision with the Russian goaltender. pic.twitter.com/S5hLEHdk9P — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2019

Lafrenière was playing for Team Canada during this match, and teams around the NHL will be keeping a close eye on any potential developments. The young forward notched 70 points in only 32 games during his season as a part of Rimouski Oceanic in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Always hard to see a young player with so much potential go down like this. Hopefully it's not too serious, and we'll see Lafrenière on the ice again soon.