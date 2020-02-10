Alexander Semin Played an Entire Shift With a Stick Caught in His Jersey
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Alexander Semin somehow got a stick caught in his jersey during Thursday’s Capitals – Canadiens game. Semin then unknowingly skated the better portion of a shift with the stick… sticking… out of his jersey. It looked awkward, but also didn’t seem to affect his game at all. I think this opens the door for players to carry around a spare stick during shifts in case the first one breaks. I see absolutely no safety issues that could arise.