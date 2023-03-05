Alexa Grasso Submitted Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285
Alexa Grasso submitted Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 in a major upset. Shevchenko came into the fight with a 23-3 record on a nine fight win streak. Grasso jumped on Shevchenko's back in the fourth round and sunk in a choke that she refused to let go. It was her fifth win in a row and earned her the UFC women's flyweight title.
Grasso said that she had trained to take Shevchenko's back when she threw some spinning stuff and that's exactly what happened. Talk about a game plan. As Joe Rogan noted in the post-fight interview, it was an upset over one of the most dominant champions the UFC has ever seen.