Alexa Bliss Dating Singer Ryan Cabrera
By The Big Lead | Feb 07 2020
Dynamic WWE wrestler Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera are dating, TMZ reports. The new couple has apparently spent time together in Los Angeles, Chicago, and St. Louis in recent months. As TMZ notes, they spent a day together at Disneyland last week, and posed for a number of photos together in the Grammy's gifting suite:
Cabrera has had previous relationships with Ashlee Simpson and Audina Partridge. According to TMZ, Bliss and Cabrera were introduced to each other at the premiere of WWE Smackdown on Fox last November.