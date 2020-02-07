The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Alexa Bliss Dating Singer Ryan Cabrera

By The Big Lead | Feb 07 2020

Lexi Kaufman, Ryan Cabrera
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera | Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Dynamic WWE wrestler Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera are dating, TMZ reports. The new couple has apparently spent time together in Los Angeles, Chicago, and St. Louis in recent months. As TMZ notes, they spent a day together at Disneyland last week, and posed for a number of photos together in the Grammy's gifting suite:

Lexi Kaufman, Ryan Cabrera
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera | Maury Phillips/Getty Images
Ryan Cabrera, Lexi Kaufman
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera | Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Cabrera has had previous relationships with Ashlee Simpson and Audina Partridge. According to TMZ, Bliss and Cabrera were introduced to each other at the premiere of WWE Smackdown on Fox last November.