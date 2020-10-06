The Big Lead
facebooktwitter

Alex Trebek Announced Ottawa Senators Draft Selection of Tim Stutzle

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2020

Alex Trebek announces Ottawa Senators first round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft
Alex Trebek announces Ottawa Senators first round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft

Alex Trebek is an American institution because of his hosting work on Jeopardy!, but he's also a proud Canadian and a fan of the Ottawa Senators. On Tuesday during the 2020 NHL Draft, Trebek announced the team's first-round selection from the set of the show that made him famous.

Check it out:

The NHL is holding its draft remotely, so we could see more creative ways for picks being announced. But it will be hard to top this. It was fantastic and a great job by the Senators figuring this out and executing it.

The Senators held the third and fifth picks in the first round this season. They selected Stutzle, a highly-touted German winger with the third pick and snagged American defenseman Jake Sanderson with the fifth pick. This should help jumpstart the team's rebuild, as Stutzle was a consensus top three talent in the draft, while Sanderson was widely considered one of the two best defensemen.