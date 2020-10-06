Alex Trebek Announced Ottawa Senators Draft Selection of Tim Stutzle
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2020
Alex Trebek is an American institution because of his hosting work on Jeopardy!, but he's also a proud Canadian and a fan of the Ottawa Senators. On Tuesday during the 2020 NHL Draft, Trebek announced the team's first-round selection from the set of the show that made him famous.
Check it out:
The NHL is holding its draft remotely, so we could see more creative ways for picks being announced. But it will be hard to top this. It was fantastic and a great job by the Senators figuring this out and executing it.
The Senators held the third and fifth picks in the first round this season. They selected Stutzle, a highly-touted German winger with the third pick and snagged American defenseman Jake Sanderson with the fifth pick. This should help jumpstart the team's rebuild, as Stutzle was a consensus top three talent in the draft, while Sanderson was widely considered one of the two best defensemen.