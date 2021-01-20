Alex Rodriguez is at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration
By Liam McKeone | Jan 20, 2021, 11:18 AM EST
Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States today. The event is attended, as is tradition, by all the former Presidents who could make it. Usually, the exiting President is also there, but Donald Trump scooted to Florida as soon as he was free of his final day of presidential duties. Exiting Vice President Mike Pence is there, though.
There is no crowd of onlookers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Alex Rodriguez, however, is in attendance. The former New York Yankee presumably earned an invite because Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to perform during the event and he got to tag along.
In my humble opinion, Biden should've slid an invite to David Ortiz too. Gotta keep things balanced. Unity and all that.
In summary, the only people allowed to watch Biden's inauguration in-person are the former Presidents, members of the Senate, Supreme Court Justices, family, and A-Rod. Just as we all predicted.