Alex Reese Hits Incredible Shot to Send Alabama-UCLA Sweet 16 Game to Overtime
Alex Reese knocked down the biggest shot of his life on Sunday. Alabama's senior forward drilled a long 3-pointer as time expired in regulation to rescue his Alabama team and send its Sweet 16 game against UCLA to overtime.
With four seconds left in the game, Alabama set up a play trailing 65-62. The Crimson Tide needed to go full-court and find some way to tie the game. They inbounded the ball to Jahvon Quinerly, who drew the attention of two UCLA defender. Quinerly found Reese, who was wide open at the edge of the midcourt logo. He set his feet and fired away.
Here's how it went down:
Here's another look:
What an incredible moment and those are some large onions on Reese.
Officials wound up putting 0.4 seconds left on the clock for UCLA. The Bruins inbounded the ball and Tyger Campbell got a feeble shot attempt up. They teams are currently in overtime.