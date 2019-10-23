Alex Morgan Announces She's Pregnant By Ryan Phillips | Oct 23 2019 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco have announced they are expecting their first child. The couple are expecting a baby daughter in April of 2020

We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xeJPuDQgiS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 23, 2019

Morgan, a superstar on the United States women's national soccer team and Carrasco, a member of the LA Galaxy, were married in December of 2014. The couple met during their college years at Cal.

Morgan has 107 career national team goals in 169 appearances, has been a key player on USWNT World Cup champs (2015, 2019) and helped the U.S. to an Olympic Gold medal in 2012.

On top of being one of the greatest U.S. women's soccer players of all-time, Morgan is a brand ambassador, author and model. She has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three times, getting one of the covers in 2019.

SI Swimsuit celebrated the news of Morgan's pregnancy on Wednesday as well: