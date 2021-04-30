Alex Leatherwood's Mom is the Breakout Star of the NFL Draft
By Stephen Douglas
Apr 29, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT
The Las Vegas Raiders took Alex Leatherwood with the 17th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While the pick may have been a bit of a reach, the reaction was not. When the pick was announced, his family was understandably excited. Especially, mom. In fact, mom, can you please stop?
That is an excited parent. And if Leatherwood blocks defensive lineman as well as he blocked his mom from the camera, well, the Raiders might want this pick back.
This is why drafts should remain at least partially-virtual. Mom isn't dancing like that in a green room. This is the real joy that only comes in your own living room.