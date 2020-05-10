Alberto Del Rio Arrested for Sexual Assault in Texas
By Ryan Phillips | May 10 2020
Former WWE wrestler Alberto Del Rio has been arrested in San Antonio, Texas on sexual assault charges. Del Rio, whose real name is Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, allegedly assaulted a woman on May 3 then threatened to kidnap her son.
Here's part of the report from WOAI San Antonio:
On May 4, the victim reported to police that at 10:00 p.m. on May 3, Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan had become angry with a woman and assaulted her causing multiple injuries to her body. When reporting the crime to police, the victim also said Chucuan slapped her across the head. When she asked him what he was doing, he allegedly slapped her over the head again. The victim told police they walked downstairs and he forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. She told him she didn't want to and he said not to cry because if she did, he would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.
The alleged victim also told police Del Rio sexually assaulted her and had her injuries photographed.
Del Rio has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of simple assault. He has been booked into the Bexar County jail. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released last night according to the jail's website.
Del Rio has a checkered past in the wrestling industry that includes repeated no-shows and a very public and tumultuous past relationship with WWE star Paige. He also dabbles in MMA from time to time. A submission specialist, he has a 9-6 career record. His last fight came against Tito Ortiz in December, he lost via first-round submission.
We'll update you on this story as we hear more.