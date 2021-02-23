Albert Pujols to Retire After 2021 Season
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 22, 2021, 7:32 PM EST
Albert Pujols' wife took to Instagram on Monday and announced that 2021 would be her husband's final season in Major League Baseball. While many expected the 41-year-old would hang 'em up after the forthcoming campaign, it's now official that his Hall of Fame career will come to an end after 21 seasons.
Pujols is finishing off the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. That deal will go down as one of the worst in MLB history, but it doesn't change the fact that he's an all-time great player.
Pujols currently ranks 30th all-time in WAR (100.7), fifth in home runs (662), third in RBIs (2,100) and 15th in hits (3,236). He's a 10-time All-Star, a three-time MVP, won six-time Silver Slugger Awards and took home two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals.
While he's struggled mightily since 2017, no one should forget how great he once was.