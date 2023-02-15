Roundup: Chis Evans Gushes About Alba Baptista; Raiders Release Derek Carr; Colts Hire Shane Steichen
Latest updates on Michigan State mass shooting ... Dianne Feinstein will retire from Congress ... Missouri judge vacates Lamar Johnson's murder conviction ... Stock futures down heading into Wednesday ... Jair Bolsonaro will return to Brazil to lead opposition ... U.S. tracked Chinese spy balloon from launch ... Chris Evans gushed about girlfriend Alba Baptista ... First look at Lady Gaga in "Joker" sequel ... A review of Joel McHale's "Animal Control" ... A review of "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ... "Celebrity Jeopardy!" was a ratings hit ... The Raiders released Derek Carr ... Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as head coach ... Ravens hire Georgia OC Todd Monken ... Colts hire Shane Steichen as head coach ... American cheese has been disrespected ...
Our first Ted Lasso Season 3 teaser.
A heartwarming, Kelce-centric moment from after Super Bowl LVII.
Honest trailers: Titanic.
A Tribe Called Quest -- "What?"