Roundup: Alba Baptista Dating Chris Evans; Washington Commanders Sued; Justin Verlander Hits Free Agency
Tell us you're not going to watch an 18-foot python eating an alligator whole ... Doja Cat having the same problem a lot of Twitter users are having ... A big day for the stock market ... Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are dating ... Hollywood is apparently killing comedy ... 11 Thanksgiving movies to set the mood ... Eight bucks buys someone a hell of a lot these days ... Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million more to Sandy Hook families ... Senior members of Twitter's top teams are leaving the company ... Ashley Tisdale cast in new CBS show ... Paul Haggis found liable in rape trial ... Justin Verlander declines option, hits free agency ... Jason Verrett out for season with torn Achilles ... Blake Martinez abruptly retired ... D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders ... 2022 Silver Slugger winners announced ...
