Tua Tagovailoa Will Start Against LSU
By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019
Tua Tagovailoa, one of the top three prospects in this year's NFL Draft and far and away the best quarterback prospect, suffered an ankle injury in October that has kept him out over the last three weeks. He will be making his return to the field for Alabama's massive game with LSU this afternoon.
Tagovailoa has 2,166 yards through the air this season, tossing 27 touchdowns and a mere two interceptions on the year. It'll be good to see him get back on the field as one of the most exciting players in college football, and should give us the close game we're all expecting in Tuscaloosa.