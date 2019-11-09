The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Tua Tagovailoa Will Start Against LSU

By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa, one of the top three prospects in this year's NFL Draft and far and away the best quarterback prospect, suffered an ankle injury in October that has kept him out over the last three weeks. He will be making his return to the field for Alabama's massive game with LSU this afternoon.

Tagovailoa has 2,166 yards through the air this season, tossing 27 touchdowns and a mere two interceptions on the year. It'll be good to see him get back on the field as one of the most exciting players in college football, and should give us the close game we're all expecting in Tuscaloosa.