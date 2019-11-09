Tua Tagovailoa Will Start Against LSU By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa, one of the top three prospects in this year's NFL Draft and far and away the best quarterback prospect, suffered an ankle injury in October that has kept him out over the last three weeks. He will be making his return to the field for Alabama's massive game with LSU this afternoon.

Tua Tagovailoa has been officially announced as the starter for the game today — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 9, 2019

Tagovailoa has 2,166 yards through the air this season, tossing 27 touchdowns and a mere two interceptions on the year. It'll be good to see him get back on the field as one of the most exciting players in college football, and should give us the close game we're all expecting in Tuscaloosa.