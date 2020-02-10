Alabama Tight End Chugs Beer, Crushes Can Against Skull at Nascar Event
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
This is Alabama tight end Michael Nysewander, and he appeared to have a fantastic time at Talladega yesterday. That is excellent chugging and can crushing form. You can tell he’s a Nick Saban guy.
[HT Bunkie Perkins]