VIDEO: Alabama's Jaylen Waddle Takes Back a Punt For a Great Touchdown By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019

Alabama got off to an uncharacteristically bad start in their big game against LSU. Tua Tagovailoa, in his first start after missing three weeks due to injury, simply dropped the ball while scrambling for a turnover in the red zone. On Alabama's ensuing possession, their punter let the snap fly through his hands and gave the ball to LSU with a short field.

All things considered, the Crimson Tide should consider themselves lucky they were only down 10-0 before Jaylen Waddle finally got them on the board with an outstanding punt return.

Quite a return that looked like it was DOA when the LSU defender tried to rip his head off, but Waddle pulled it out.