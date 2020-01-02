His Majesty Dylan Moses Will Announce NFL Draft Decision In a Few Weeks, Trust Protector of Royal Crown Reports By Kyle Koster | Jan 02 2020 His Majesty Dylan Moses | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses earlier this week he'd be returning to the Crimson Tide in 2020. But that's not official official, per a bizarre release written on legal letterhead and shared on his father's Instagram page.

A statement that was shared on Dylan Moses’ Instagram page from his father, who is a lawyer, regarding Dylan’s decision to return to Alabama.



Will now announce a final decision Jan. 20. pic.twitter.com/33aFCIXkAn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2020

Enhanced, for the benefit of those with less-than-stellar vision already perplexed by the content.

Moses was unable to play this year after injuring himself in practice before the season opener against Duke. I'm not a lawyer like Mr. Moses, so it's a bit unclear to me what the loss of value claim and proper protections from Nick Saban really means.

I do know that it's quite unusual to refer to one's son as the "Royal Crown" and "his majesty." Definitely not judging, that's just a new one. Especially on such fancy stationary.

A final decision is promised on Jan. 20, so we will have resolution. And by "we" I obviously mean like the royal We.