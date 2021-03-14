Alabama Coach Nate Oats Appeared to Scream 'Get the F Out of Here' at LSU After SEC Tournament Championship
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 14, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT
The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the LSU Tigers, 80-79, in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament title game. As the buzzer sounded after LSU's last-gasp efforts to win went wayward, 'Bama coach Nate Oats took flight to celebrate and appeared to yell something at the LSU bench, which many people believe was something along the lines of, "get the f--k out." There may have been an "of here" on the end, but the video cut away pretty quickly.
Whatever he said, the passion involved in the LSU - Alabama rivalry now apparently carries over from the gridiron to the hardwood. Imagine if these two teams somehow met in the NCAA Tournament.
Remember that Oats was the one to call out Coach K when he questioned whether basketball should even be played this season.