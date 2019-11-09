The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: LSU Defender Injured After Cheap Shot From Alabama Lineman

By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LSU has come into Tuscaloosa and absolutely dominated in a shocking first half. The football aspect of things was marred by a terrible cheap shot by an Alabama offensive lineman that injured LSU defender Kary Vincent after a turnover late in the first half.

Landon Dickerson, the lineman in question, was penalized for the late hit, but not ejected, which is a mild surprise, especially considering how high tensions always are for LSU-Alabama games. Hopefully Vincent isn't seriously injured.