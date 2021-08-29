You Think Al Roker Is Too Old For This? 'Screw You;' 'I'll drop you like a bag of dirt'
By Stephen Douglas
Al Roker is reporting live from Louisiana today as Hurricane Ida hits. Roker's appearance in the driving wind and rain made many people wonder if someone his age should be out there. Roker responded to the haters and doubters on the Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, saying he chose to be there and was not going to die for NBC.
"Well hey guess what? Screw you!"
"These young punks. I will come after them. I will drop them like a bag of dirt."
This had Capehart rolling. The last bit is apparently a longtime Roker favorite. He previously used it on Twittter.
So do not mess with Al Roker or you might find out.