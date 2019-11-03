The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Al Riveron Bravely Defends Questionable Pass Interference Call

By William Pitts | Nov 03 2019

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: NFL Vice President of Officiating Alberto Riveron speaks during a press conference regarding rule changes at the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Another game, another reminder that the way the NFL enforces pass interference doesn't make much sense.

Early in the first half, the Jets were driving down the field looking to break a 7-7 tie with the Miami Dolphins. On second-and-13 from their own 45, quarterback Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 5-yard gain, which was summarily wiped out by a flag.

It turned out to be offensive pass interference - not on Crowder, but on another Jets receiver, Robby Anderson, who ran a blocking pattern on the line of scrimmage that made it possible for Crowder to catch the pass. Seeing as the penalty gave then a second-and-23 from deep in their own territory, the Jets challenged the ruling, which stood.

Al Riveron, the NFL's Senior Vice President of Officiating, came on Twitter to explain.

Just looking at it, Anderson doesn't actually appear to be more than a yard downfield, which would have made the play legal. Needless to say, Jets fans let Riveron have it.

Back to the drawing board.