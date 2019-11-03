Al Riveron Bravely Defends Questionable Pass Interference Call By William Pitts | Nov 03 2019 Mark Brown/Getty Images

Another game, another reminder that the way the NFL enforces pass interference doesn't make much sense.

Early in the first half, the Jets were driving down the field looking to break a 7-7 tie with the Miami Dolphins. On second-and-13 from their own 45, quarterback Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 5-yard gain, which was summarily wiped out by a flag.

It turned out to be offensive pass interference - not on Crowder, but on another Jets receiver, Robby Anderson, who ran a blocking pattern on the line of scrimmage that made it possible for Crowder to catch the pass. Seeing as the penalty gave then a second-and-23 from deep in their own territory, the Jets challenged the ruling, which stood.

Al Riveron, the NFL's Senior Vice President of Officiating, came on Twitter to explain.

In #NYJvsMIA, New York challenges the ruling on the field of offensive pass interference – Al Riveron explains: pic.twitter.com/U3NZk6pyfP — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 3, 2019

Just looking at it, Anderson doesn't actually appear to be more than a yard downfield, which would have made the play legal. Needless to say, Jets fans let Riveron have it.

LOS was 45... he made contact at 46, definitely not “clearly past the line of scrimmage “... at least make up something better than that — Kevin Ash (@kjash13) November 3, 2019

Back to the drawing board.