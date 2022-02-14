Al Michaels Final Super Bowl Call Ends With a Casual Shot at Cleveland
Al Michaels may have just called the last Super Bowl of his legendary broadcasting career. Michaels, who has been with NBC since 2006, was on the call for Super Bowl LVI with Cris Collinsworth where he got to call Cooper Kupp's game-winning touchdown and Aaron Donald's Super Bowl-clinching pressure of Joe Burrow.
Then as the Rams ran out the clock Michaels reflected on what a few of the bigger name players went through to win the championship. He ended with Odell Beckham Jr., who was injured during the first half. "It's a long way from Cleveland to a Lombardi."
Michaels is now a free agent who could go to ESPN or Amazon to work Thursday Night Football games. Or he could retire. Michaels is 77-years old and has been broadcasting for more than half a century. He's certainly earned some time off.