Someone Needs to Defend Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth
NBC benefitted from a terrific and dramatic football game on Sunday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers' mighty comeback was answered late by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. There is just so much to dissect from the instant classic, from Ben Roethlisberger's gritty performance to a crowded AFC playoff picture to just how many Terrible Towels assembled at SoFi. One thing that does not need to cut into our allotted time, however, is the purported flatulence that may or may not have emanated from the Al Michaels - Cris Collinsworth duo.
Because we feel compelled to address the situation, if only to be a rare voice pushing back on some of the accusations. The on-air passing of gas is a classic bit of juvenile humor and has been the muse for dozens of blog posts here on this very site. But one of the things you learn early and hopefully don't have to learn often is that you'd better have the goods when throwing out the accusations. Announcers are just like everyone else in not being told that he who denied it, supplied it.
Occam's razor suggests this was something other than the passing of gas. It was simply too loud and aggressive. There was no attempt given to stifling whatever this was and it's almost as if the mighty roar was done with great purpose. When something feels too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true.
This had to be the swooshing of fabric or something hitting a microphone. Or something landing with a thud. Michaels and Collinsworth don't need the defense but then again, bad things flourish when good men say nothing.