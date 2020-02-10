AJ Green Broke Three Tackles on This 80-Yard TD Catch
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Bengals did everything they could to lose to Baltimore – turning the ball over twice inside the 10-yard line, and Andy Dalton fumbling (which was returned for a touchdown), but they still have AJ Green, and as long as he’s breathing, they’ve got a chance.
Dalton found a streaking Green on 1st down, and then Green broke three tackles to complete the 80-yard touchdown. In a wacky game that featured 31 4th-quarter points, the Ravens quickly answered this Green TD with a Steve Smith touchdown.
But Dalton marched the Bengals down the field and Green caught another touchdown – capping an unbelievable 10-catch, 227-yard afternoon.
Bengals 28, Ravens 24.