Air Force Football Uniforms Honoring Tuskegee Airmen Are Incredible
By Kyle Koster | Sep 21 2020
Before the whole world sped up and gave everyone an acute case of motion sickness, there was a simpler time when college football uniform posts were a not-insignificant part of the economy. It may be too late to go back. But we can try. At least when something as gorgeous as the Air Force threads honoring the Tuskegee Airmen crosses the transom.
Feast your eyes upon near-perfection.
Air Force has thorough explainer on their website and there's plenty of time to read every word before they see the field on Oct. 3 against Navy.
Fans of the Washington Football Team: this could be you. You could be the Red Tails, looking fly as hell every Sunday. Do the right thing.