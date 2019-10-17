The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Air Force's C-17 Uniforms Rule

By Kyle Koster | Oct 17 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: View of a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base doing a flyover at the Los Angeles Dodgers Game Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Air Force travels to Hawaii on Saturday night and the Falcons will be taking the field in some elite uniforms. Inspired by the C-17, these beauties are absolutely gorgeous in matte gray.

For those of you unfamiliar with the C-17, it's a badass and minimalist with an Oakland Raiders color scheme.

OHAKEA, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 25: A United States Air Force C17 puts on a flying display at the 2017 Air Tattoo at RNZAF Base Ohakea on February 25, 2017 in Ohakea, New Zealand. The Royal New Zealand Air Force is celebrating its 80th Anniversary. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)
2017 Air Tattoo | Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Okay, so you're probably wondering how this affects you. Do you have to rush out and take Air Force -3 on sheer style alone?

To be honest, I don't know what to tell you after they failed to cover in the game following a beloved mascot death last week. Probably a stay-away situation when a lock like that fails to come through.