Air Force's C-17 Uniforms Rule By Kyle Koster | Oct 17 2019

Air Force travels to Hawaii on Saturday night and the Falcons will be taking the field in some elite uniforms. Inspired by the C-17, these beauties are absolutely gorgeous in matte gray.

.@AF_Football wearing these impressive uniforms Saturday at @HawaiiFootball (9 p.m.) to honor the C-17 aircraft. The team will also sport patches of different U.S. Air Force bases on the back of each jersey. Pretty cool! #AFAvsUH @KOAA pic.twitter.com/J8Ap8r2Eth — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottTV) October 16, 2019

We will be launching our APLS C-17 Helmet, Jersey and Football auction this Friday, October 18, at 12:00pm MT. Follow the link below and prepare to start bidding!



?https://t.co/CnlvGNGuoc pic.twitter.com/xrnsOgUrYy — Falcon Athletic Fund (@AF_AthleticFund) October 16, 2019

For those of you unfamiliar with the C-17, it's a badass and minimalist with an Oakland Raiders color scheme.

Okay, so you're probably wondering how this affects you. Do you have to rush out and take Air Force -3 on sheer style alone?

To be honest, I don't know what to tell you after they failed to cover in the game following a beloved mascot death last week. Probably a stay-away situation when a lock like that fails to come through.