Air Force's C-17 Uniforms Rule
By Kyle Koster | Oct 17 2019
Air Force travels to Hawaii on Saturday night and the Falcons will be taking the field in some elite uniforms. Inspired by the C-17, these beauties are absolutely gorgeous in matte gray.
For those of you unfamiliar with the C-17, it's a badass and minimalist with an Oakland Raiders color scheme.
Okay, so you're probably wondering how this affects you. Do you have to rush out and take Air Force -3 on sheer style alone?
To be honest, I don't know what to tell you after they failed to cover in the game following a beloved mascot death last week. Probably a stay-away situation when a lock like that fails to come through.