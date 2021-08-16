Roundup: Afghanistan Falls to Taliban; Clippers Trade for Eric Bledsoe; Roger Federer Out of U.S. Open
The latest on Afghanistan's stunning collapse ... U.S. embassy in Kabul evacuated ... Death toll in Haiti earthquake at more than 1,200 ... Stock futures down heading into Monday ... Texas Supreme Court upholds mask mandate ban ... The Delta variant is already leaving its mark on business ... Naomi Osaka will donate prize money from Cincinnati tournament to Haiti relief ... Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunited ... Johnny Depp says he's being boycotted by Hollywood ... "Free Guy" topped the box office ... "Walking Dead" season premiere recap ... The Clippers traded Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo for Eric Bledsoe ... Cade McNamara named Michigan's starting quarterback ... Rare Honus Wagner card sells for $6.6 million ... Roger Federer will miss the U.S. Open after knee surgery ... MRI on Jordan Love's shoulder came back clean ...
Triston McKenzie was almost perfect on Sunday:
Fernando Tatis Jr. went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in his return from the IL:
Conan O'Brien's assistant urged her temporary replacement to do a bad job:
