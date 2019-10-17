AEW Dynamite Tops NXT in Ratings Third-Straight Week. By Bobby Burack | Oct 17 2019 Noam Galai/Getty Images

AEW Dynamite on TNT is the winner for the third-straight week in the "Wednesday Night Wars." The show's third episode was down just slightly from last week's 1.1 million viewers to 1 million. The WWE's NXT, which airs on the USA Network, averaged 712, 000 viewers. That show is down from 790,000 viewers the previous week.

Wednesday Night Wars (viewers)

AEW

10/16: 1.014M

10/9: 1.018M

10/2: 1.409M

NXT

10/16: 712K

10/9: 790K

10/2: 891K — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) October 17, 2019

If AEW can stay at or above 1 million weekly viewers, it will be a success. There are also plenty of reasons to believe the show's audience will grow. Not only has it beaten NXT in the ratings all three weeks, it has simultaneously been the best wrestling show quality-wise since it launched. And that also includes WWE's top shows RAW and SmackDown.

It's hard to see NXT topping AEW any week moving forward. The show would likely have rated better not going head-to-head with its competition, but the pros of WWE interfering with AEW's ratings outweigh what otherwise would be higher weekly numbers for NXT.