Joe Biden Canceling Student Debt Gets Shoutout (and Applause) at AEW Dynamite
President Joe Biden announced he would be canceling $10,000 in student debt on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite that act was referenced during The Acclaimed's entrance with "Platinum" Max Caster rapping, "You little jerks get no respect. We wipe you out like Biden did student debt."
The fans in Cleveland seemed to appreciate either the line or the sentiment, which could mean big things for the Dems in the mid-terms. At least that's what Steve Kornacki might say if he somehow ended up working a professional wrestling match. After football and horse racing it's not really that far-fetched.
Is it worth noting that AEW president Tony Khan was briefly thought to be preparing for a Congressional run in Florida as a Democrat? His father, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, previously donated to Donald Trump.