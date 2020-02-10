Adult of the Year Kicks Hesitant Skateboarding Kid Into Halfpipe
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Here we have a youngster peering down at a halfpipe with much trepidation. It doesn’t appear he’ll be able to summon the courage to jump. Perhaps fed up with the lack of initiative this kid was displaying, a much older — and larger — man decides to take matters into his own hands by booting the future X Games star into the pipe.
You could not be more correct in assuming this happened in Florida.
And we’re not talking about a little nudge. The blow is so severe that even a skilled skateboarder would have difficulty maintaining balance. The little guy didn’t stand a chance.
We are all witnesses.
