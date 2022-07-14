Adrien Broner's Next Fight Might Be His Last
Adrien Broner will return to the ring on Aug. 20 after an 18-month layoff. The 32-year-old boxer has struggled since 2017, winning one of his last four fights. If he can't beat Omar Figueroa Jr. in a few weeks, his career may, for all intents and purposes, be over.
Broner (34-4-1) is coming off a controversial unanimous decision victory over Jovanie Santiago in February of 2021. Santiago landed far more punches than Broner (206 to 98), and dominated the second half of the fight. But Broner won on the cards, 116-111, 115-112 and 117-110. That was the first win in more than four years for the man who had been a world champion in four weight classes.
Broner was considered one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world in the early 2010s after he started his career with a 27-0 record. Long a draw due to his outrageous behavior in and out of the ring, Broner had a lot of buzz surrounding him until he suffered his first defeat -- a unanimous decision loss to Marcos Maidana in December of 2013. Since then Broner has struggled to get back to the top.
Adrien Broner Next Fight
Figueroa is also 32 and will bring a 28-2-1 record to the ring on Aug. 20. The Texas native is coming off consecutive losses to Yordenis Ugas and Abel Ramos. He hasn't won a fight since outpointing John Molina Jr. in February of 2019.
Given Broner's immense natural talent, he should run circles around Figueroa. If he can't win there is no reason for him to get attention in the boxing world ever again. It will effectively end his career.
The bout will take place at junior welterweight and be broadcast on Showtime.