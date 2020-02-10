Adriana Lima and Marko Jaric Are Separating
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
“After long and careful consideration, we have decided to separate after five years of marriage,” they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.
“We are grateful to be the parents of two incredible young daughters that we will continue to co-parent. We would greatly appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy as we begin this delicate next chapter for all members of our family.”
Vladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere now hold the undisputed title for oddest looking Athlete/Celebrity pairing.
