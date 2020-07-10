Adrian Wojnarowski Apologizes For Cursing at Senator Josh Hawley
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 10 2020
Adrian Wojnarowski has apologized for the email he sent Missouri senator Josh Hawley on Friday. The veteran ESPN reporter posted a tweet apologizing for his conduct a few hours after he replied to an email from Hawley with "f--k you."
Here's Woj's apology:
Earlier on Friday, Hawley circulated a statement via email in which he ripped the NBA for its stance on social justice issues. Hawley was apparently irked with the league's stance on China and that, in his view, it wasn't supporting the military or law enforcement.
Wojnarowski was apparently not thrilled with the content of the email and replied bluntly. Hawley immediately publicized it:
ESPN issued a statement as well: