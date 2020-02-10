Adrian's Goal Gave Atletico Madrid Edge Over Chelsea at Halftime
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Adrian scored this goal for Atletico Madrid right before halftime to tie Wednesday’s Champions League second leg semifinal with Chelsea at 1-1. Thanks to the away goals rule Atletico would advance to play rival Real Madrid next month. Fernando Torres had given Chelsea a 1-0 lead against his former club earlier in the half.
It was an odd goal that almost seemed to happen in slow motion, as Chelsea’s air-tight (“bus-parking”) defense switched off for a split second. The finish by Adrian was smart, too, letting it hit the ground instead of trying for a volley.
The best part — aside from the fact it put Chelsea in trouble — is the traveling Atletico fans rising in unison the second the ball goes into the net.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed this doesn’t jinx it.
