Roundup: Adreian Payne Dies at 31; Bitcoin Continues Plummeting; Nikola Jokic to Win NBA MVP;
Former Michigan State star Adreian Payne dies at 31 ... 2022 Tony Award Nominees announced ... Portland journalist who covered Antifa and Proud Boys arrested for vandalism and arson ... Russian ambassador to Poland splashed with red paint during protest ... Office of anti-abortion organization in Wisconsin targeted in arson attack ... Bitcoin value continues to plummet ... Death toll at Havana hotel explosion rises to 35 ... Ferdinand Marcos' son poised to win Philippines election ... "Dirty Dancing" sequel gets a director ... Richard Sherman in talks to join Amazon's NFL coverage ... US podcast revenue to reportedly top $2 billion this year ... New York Times drops the word 'fetus' from its Wordle answers ... 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners list ... Nikola Jokic wins second straight NBA MVP Award ... Warriors sneak out win over Grizzlies ... Celtics rally to beat Bucks ...
