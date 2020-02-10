Adorable Dogs Invade Bolivian Soccer Match, Angry Player Tries to Grab One by Neck But Ball Boy Saves the Day
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Everybody loves dogs, right? Well three of them scampered onto the field during a Bolivian top flight game between The Strongest and Universitario. It was cute and adorable … except for a Universitario defender who tried to remove one of the pups from the field by the scruff of its neck.
Fortunately a ball boy ran to the rescue.
Lighten up, dude.
Also, Jurgen, if you’re listening … sign that pup up!
