Roundup: Adnan Syed Murder Conviction Vacated; Ashley Greene Gives Birth to Girl; Mike Evans Suspended
Judge vacates Adnan Syed's murder conviction ... Strong earthquake hits Mexico's Pacific coast ... 1.3 million in Puerto Rico still without power ... Sherri Papini gets 18 months for faking kidnapping ... Stocks rose on Monday ... Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lowered into royal vault ... College majors with the highest unemployment rates ... Chris Redd is leaving SNL ... Ashley Greene had her first child ... James Cameron discusses "Avatar" rerelease ... Woody Allen isn't actually retiring ... Emoni Bates arrested after gun found in car ... Mike Evans suspended by NFL for punching Marshon Lattimore ... Georgia stays No. 1 in AP top 25 ... DirecTV will refund customers for Sunday outage ... Darius Slay was Kirk Cousins' worst nightmare ...
