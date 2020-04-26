Aditi Kinkhabwala Battles Through Crying Baby at Midnight to File Steelers Report
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 26 2020
When your seven-month old baby is crying in the middle of the night, it's hard to concentrate on anything besides how you're going to stop said seven-month old from crying and get them back to sleep.
Apparently that's not the case for NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.
Kinkhabwala, the NFL's Pittsburgh-based reporter, posted a video on Twitter showing a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting on the Steelers after the first round of the NFL Draft. She was nearly flawless as a presenter, however, in the background you can hear her daughter crying, not that it impacted Kinkhabwala one bit.
The concentration, the poise, the execution in the face of adversity, it doesn't get much better than this.
Kinkhabwala gave birth to her daughter last September. She's now seven months old, a time when they're sleeping more, but also still have late-night meltdowns. The timing wasn't ideal for this one, but somehow Kinkhabwala got through the read with only the most minor of stumbles. Even more impressive, she accurately predicted what the Steelers would do in the second round, saying they would most likely pick a wide receiver, which proved true as they selected Norte Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Hopefully she got some sleep soon after this was finished. She earned it.