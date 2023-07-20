Roundup: Adelaide Clemens on 'Justified: City Primeval'; Orioles Take AL East Lead; Yankees Hit New Low
Wife of Gilgo Beach murder suspect files for divorce ... Four more former Northwestern players corroborate hazing stories ... Travis King's family opens up about his crossing into North Korea ... Tesla shares dip after hours as earnings call disappoints ... A review of "Oppenheimer" ... Here's what to know about all 32 nations in the Women's World Cup ... Netflix's show doesn't always go on ... Fran Drescher discusses SAG-AFTRA strike's first days ... John Boyega is open to returning to Star Wars ... Adelaide Clemens discusses "Justified: City Primeval" ... Arsenal whipped the MLS All-Stars ... Alex Highsmith gets five-year, $70 million deal from Steelers ... Saquon Barkley's contract frustration boils over ... Marlins third base suffers leg fracture after being hit by foul ball ...
The Orioles moved into first place in the AL East by beating the Dodgers.
The trailer for the final season of How To with John Wilson.
Timothy Olyphant on bringing back Raylan Givens.
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon argued over bad American food and more.
Christopher Nolan breaks down Oppenheimer.
The Hives -- "Tick Tick Boom"