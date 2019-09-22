Adeiny Hechavarría: Thank God for Taking Me Off the Mets and Putting Me On The Braves By Stephen Douglas | Sep 22 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Adeiny Hechavarria, the Atlanta Braves shortstop, has seen it all at this point. At 30-years old, Hechavarria is with his seventh MLB franchise since 2010. He started this season with the New York Mets, but was cut by the Mets one day before he was supposed to get a $1 million roster bonus. He already extracted a little bit of revenge on the Mets this year, but now he's going to the playoffs while his former team most likely isn't.

After the Braves' latest win, Hechavarria earned a postgame interview with FOX Sports South. Asked what the last couple months had been like, Hechavarria thanked God for "removing" him from the Mets and putting him on the Braves. It's not unusual for players to thank God, but to word it this way even appeared to get a chuckle out of the translator.

You will want to watch Adeiny Hechavarría’s postgame interview. ? pic.twitter.com/YqYkqa2W5s — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 22, 2019

You just have to wonder, what did the players on the Mets roster do to anger God?