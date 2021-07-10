Addison Rae is Apparently Working UFC 264 as a Reporter
UFC 264 will take place tonight as we are all once again treated to the Conor McGregor experience. McGregor will be facing off against Dustin Poirier as the headliner of the evening. As is anything with McGregor, the event is big and everyone in the fight world will be there.
So will Addison Rae. Apparently. The TikTok star tweeted from on-site last night saying she would be playing the role of a reporter for the evening.
It does lead one to wonder if we'll see Rae on the ESPN+ broadcast tonight alongside Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman and the gang. Probably not, but it could, and the fact that it is a possibility speaks to the strange world we live in.
There is, of course, a very strong possibility that the caption was just tongue-in-cheek and Rae was merely enjoying the red carpet festivities. Guess we'll see!