Adam Vinatieri Reportedly 'Leaning Toward Retirement'
By Bobby Burack | Sep 15 2019
According to Mike Florio on NBC’s Football Night in America, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is leaning toward retiring from the NFL. Vinatieri will make his decision by tomorrow afternoon.
This explains why Vinatieri told reporters after Sunday’s game that he would talk to them tomorrow on an off day.
Vinatieri, at 46 years old, finally looks like a player who is finished. He is off to a miserable start this season, missing two extra points in Week 2 and a Week 1 that consisted of another missed extra point to go along with two missed field goals.
Regardless of his decision tomorrow, the four-time Super Bowl champion will go down as legend with some of the most clutch kicks in NFL history.