Adam Vinatieri Reportedly 'Leaning Toward Retirement' By Bobby Burack | Sep 15 2019

According to Mike Florio on NBC’s Football Night in America, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is leaning toward retiring from the NFL. Vinatieri will make his decision by tomorrow afternoon.

Just said on NBC that it’s safe to assume Adam Vinatieri is leaning toward retirement. However the Colts aren’t throwing in the towel. They want him to stay. Final decision is expected by tomorrow afternoon. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 15, 2019

This explains why Vinatieri told reporters after Sunday’s game that he would talk to them tomorrow on an off day.

Vinatieri, at 46 years old, finally looks like a player who is finished. He is off to a miserable start this season, missing two extra points in Week 2 and a Week 1 that consisted of another missed extra point to go along with two missed field goals.

Regardless of his decision tomorrow, the four-time Super Bowl champion will go down as legend with some of the most clutch kicks in NFL history.