Adam Vinatieri's Missed Kicks May Have Cost the Colts Their Chance at the Playoffs By Stephen Douglas | Dec 01 2019 Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri is washed. The four-time Super Bowl champion kicker is single-footedly ensuring the Indianapolis Colts won't make the playoffs, let alone win the Super Bowl. During a Colts loss to the Titans on Sunday, Vinatieri missed three field goals. The final miss was a blocked kick that was returned for a touchdown in a tie game with 5-minutes remaining.

The kicking woes continue for Adam Vinateri, oh boy pic.twitter.com/ln4PBALjkw — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) December 1, 2019

This is the second time this season that Vinatieri has been a major factor in costing the Colts a game. And it's not like this is just bad timing. He's made just 22-of-28 extra point attempts this season. That's 78.5% and it is dead last in the league. He leads the league with six missed extra point attempts and eight missed field goals.

It's amazing that this has been going on for months now. Not just the missed kicks, but talk about whether he should retire.

Just grabbed Adam Vinatieri was he headed to the bus. He said “you’ll here from me tomorrow.” I told him we don’t see him tomorrow. And he said, “Yeah, you will.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 15, 2019

Yet, Vinatieri and the Colts seem determined to finish out the season together. The Colts are 6-6 and stuck in third place in the AFC South. If Vinatieri was having a better season, they might be 8-4 and leading the division. But they aren't and both will probably be done after Week 17.