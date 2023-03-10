Three Adam Thielen Free Agency Destinations
Buffalo Bills
This one makes a lot of sense as well for a lot of the same reasons the Chiefs do. The Bills have an elite quarterback in Josh Allen and a true No. 1 receiver in Stefon Diggs. Diggs and Thielen used to be quite a 1-2 punch with the Vikings, and could reunite in Buffalo. It would be another place to take a one-year chance on reviving his stock.
Gabe Davis is currently the Bills' No. 2 receiver, but the 23-year-old has struggled to find consistency in three NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions on 93 targets in 2022, with 836 yards and seven touchdowns. He's a big-play threat who simply isn't getting it done as often as he needs to. Thielen could be Mr. Reliable out of the No. 2 spot for Allen and the Bills.