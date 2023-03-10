Three Adam Thielen Free Agency Destinations
Kansas City Chiefs
With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman hitting free agency, the Chiefs need to find another receiver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney aren't an imposing duo on the perimeter. Luckily, Travis Kelce really takes the mantle of a No. 1 target, meaning the team's receivers only need to assume supporting roles.
Thielen could take a significant pay cut and join the reigning Super Bowl champs and allow Andy Reid's explosive offense revive his career. Patrick Mahomes did wonders for Smith-Schuster who is likely to get a multiyear contract after betting on himself with a one-year contract last offseason. Following that path is likely the best option for Thielen.