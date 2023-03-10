Three Adam Thielen Free Agency Destinations
The Minnesota Vikings are set to release wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday. The 32-year-old receiver has been a mainstay in Minnesota for nine years, but his production had dropped significantly since back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2017 and 2018. With a hefty cap hit, the Vikings chose to get out from under his contract in a move that will save them $6.4 million in 2023.
Now Thielen will hit the open market in an NFL landscape stocked with talented wideouts. He still has some juice left, and hauled in 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. But that's a far cry from his 113-catch, 1,373-yard season in 2018. Still, he has excellent hands and could be useful if he isn't expected to carry the load on the perimeter. He isn't a No. 1 anymore.
Here's a look at three potential destinations for Thielen this offseason.
Kansas City Chiefs
With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman hitting free agency, the Chiefs need to find another receiver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney aren't an imposing duo on the perimeter. Luckily, Travis Kelce really takes the mantle of a No. 1 target, meaning the team's receivers only need to assume supporting roles.
Thielen could take a significant pay cut and join the reigning Super Bowl champs and allow Andy Reid's explosive offense revive his career. Patrick Mahomes did wonders for Smith-Schuster who is likely to get a multiyear contract after betting on himself with a one-year contract last offseason. Following that path is likely the best option for Thielen.
Buffalo Bills
This one makes a lot of sense as well for a lot of the same reasons the Chiefs do. The Bills have an elite quarterback in Josh Allen and a true No. 1 receiver in Stefon Diggs. Diggs and Thielen used to be quite a 1-2 punch with the Vikings, and could reunite in Buffalo. It would be another place to take a one-year chance on reviving his stock.
Gabe Davis is currently the Bills' No. 2 receiver, but the 23-year-old has struggled to find consistency in three NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions on 93 targets in 2022, with 836 yards and seven touchdowns. He's a big-play threat who simply isn't getting it done as often as he needs to. Thielen could be Mr. Reliable out of the No. 2 spot for Allen and the Bills.
Atlanta Falcons
While the Falcons aren't in Super Bowl contention like the other two teams on this list, they could be in a position to offer Thielen a multiyear deal as a mentor for their young roster. Drake London looked like a true No. 1 receiver as a rookie in 2022, and Kyle Pitts has shown elite traits as a tight end. But both players could use some seasoning, and Thielen helped Justin Jefferson's development in Minnesota.
This could be a spot the veteran wideout could unpack his bags and work as an extra coach in the receivers room. Desmond Ridder is currently the quarterback in Atlanta, but the Falcons could decide to snag a quarterback in the draft. They own the No. 8 overall pick and there should be solid options still on the board. If Atlanta does that, its new franchise quarterback will need as many good targets as he can get. Thielen would be a great fit.