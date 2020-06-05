Adam Silver: NBA Wouldn't Shut Down if a Single Player Tests Positive
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 04 2020
NBA commissioner Adam Silver joined the Inside the NBA crew Thursday night to discuss the league's plan for returning to action. Silver went through the plan and answered questions, but one thing stood out: he claimed the league would not have to shut down if a player tested positive.
As many remember, the NBA came to a halt after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11. Silver doesn't think a whole team or the league would need to shut it down if that happened again.
Check it out:
That's good news for those worried about actually completing the season once it starts. Silver seemed to indicate the league will plow ahead even if a number of players contract the virus, though those who test positive will be isolated.