Adam Silver Says China Wanted Daryl Morey Fired, the NBA Refused By Ryan Phillips | Oct 17 2019 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Adam Silver and the NBA have been in damage control mode for more than a week after Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for protesters in Hong Kong. That move obviously angered the Chinese government. Now Silver claims he and the NBA actually stood up to China when the country made certain demands.

On Thursday, Silver said he did not apologize to the Chinese government for Morey's tweet. He further stated that the league's partners in China wanted Morey fired for his comments but Silver and the league refused to do so.

Here's what he had to say:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wants to make it clear he did NOT apologize to the Chinese government for Daryl Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet ... but he still wants to save the NBA's relationship with the foreign power pic.twitter.com/lznzlwNWZy — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 17, 2019

And more:

Silver and the NBA will be answering questions about this all season, as it doesn't appear this controversy is going to disappear any time soon. It's really hard to see this whole mess as anything but everyone involved covering their asses and protecting their bottom line.